Dubai: A new draft agreement of the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement, shared at COP28 in Dubai on Monday, outlines plans to decrease both the consumption and production of fossil fuels in a just, organised, and equitable manner to achieve net-zero emissions by, before, or around 2050.

This would be aligned with scientific recommendations, stated the draft agreement, unveiled by the COP28 Presidency at the UN climate summit in Dubai.

The long-awaited draft has refrained from using terms such as ‘phase out’ or ‘phase down’ of fossil fuels, which have been contentious points of debate at the climate conference.

“The COP28 Presidency has been clear from the beginning about our ambitions. This text reflects those ambitions and is a huge step forward. Now it is in the hands of the Parties, who we trust to do what is best for humanity and the planet,” the COP28 Presidency said in a statement.

Governments will now be invited to consider the text, with two key meetings to take place this evening, in particular a heads of delegation meeting at 8pm.

What the draft says

The draft also called for:

-Tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030;

-Rapidly phasing down unabated coal; and limitations on permitting new and unabated coal power generation; -

-Accelerating efforts globally towards net zero emissions energy systems, utilizing zero and low carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century;

-Accelerating zero and low emissions technologies, including, inter alia, renewables, nuclear, abatement and removal technologies, including such as carbon capture and utilisation and storage, and low carbon hydrogen production, so as to enhance efforts towards substitution of unabated fossil fuels in energy systems

-Accelerating and substantially reducing non-CO2 emissions, including, in particular, methane emissions globally by 2030;

-Accelerating emissions reductions from road transport through a range of pathways, including development of infrastructure and rapid deployment of zero and low emission vehicles;