Dubai: The UAE experienced a scorching day on Friday, with temperatures hovering close to 50°C.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 49.2°C in the Rawdah area of Al Ain at 2:15 pm on May 31.

Other parts of the country also saw high temperatures between 45°C and 48°C on Friday afternoon.

Weekend weather forecast

The weather on Saturday is expected to be clear and warm in general. Humidity will increase by night and early on Sunday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by early Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.