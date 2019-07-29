They can stay up to 90 days on each visit

Abu Dhabi: Emiratis will be able to visit Equatorial Guinea without pre-entry visas as of July 28, it was announced on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emiratis carrying diplomatic and private passports can visit Equatorial Guinea and stay up to 90 days on each visit with no pre-entry visas.

The visa waiver is in line with an agreement signed on Monday by the UAE and Equatorial Guinea, in Malabo, capital of the Central African country. The pact allows holders of diplomatic and private passports to visit both countries and stay up to 90 days without pre-visa requirements.

Meanwhile, Emiratis who hold ordinary passports can obtain a visa on arrival after paying fees. They can also stay for a maximum period of 90 days.

Ahmad Sari Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of the ministry, said the visa waiver for Emiratis visiting Equatorial Guinea is another triumph to be added to the ministry’s portfolio of achievements due to diplomatic efforts led by Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

He said the initiative by the government of Equatorial Guinea reflects the UAE’s internationally recognised position, and highlights the growing relations between the two countries.