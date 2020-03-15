Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Dubai-based airline, Emirates has put to rest news of it suspending flights from March 17.

In its latest tweet, the airline posted there was no truth to this and it was merely baseless rumours circulating social media.

The tweet read: "Emirates confirms that there is no truth to the rumours circulating on social media that the airline will be suspending all flights on 17 March."

Emirates shared a link to its booking website just after the tweet message.

On Saturday, March 14, UAE temporarily suspended all flights to and from Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq as of March 17, 2020, until further notice.

The flight suspension is part of the precautionary measures being taken by the UAE to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement released on Saturday, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that the decision has been made after reviewing and analysing the overall global situation and the virus spread to most countries of the world, including Italy.

It was taken in coordination with the concerned authorities in the country , including the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management authority (NCEMA).

NCEMA, and other concerned authorities, will continue to closely monitor the situation in the world and will take appropriate preventative measures based on careful analysis of ongoing developments as necessary.

The GCAA urged all passengers to check with their respective airlines for flight status updates on affected routes in order to reschedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.

Airline travel agencies in the UAE are seeing the brunt of coronavirus impact as they have been facing a spike in booking cancellations owing to more countries imposing travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, IATA said airlines worldwide could lose close to $30 billion in revenues this year from the coronavirus outbreak, with $12.8 billion borne by Chinese carriers alone.

The $30 billion estimate represents a 4.7 per cent hit to global demand from a year before.

According to IATA, carriers outside Asia-Pacific are forecast to bear a revenue loss of $1.5 billion if demand declines are limited to markets linked to China.

For the Asia-Pacific region as a whole, the lost revenues could total $27.8 billion.

“Regional carriers will see their revenue dip by 3 per cent, but this figure can go up to 50 per cent if the outbreak continues and travel restrictions are expanded,” said Muhammad Ali Albakri, regional vice-president, Africa and the Middle East, at International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Albakri said the drop in ticket sales in the Middle East reflected the trend elsewhere.