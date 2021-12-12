Emirates Draw Image Credit: S

Dubai: Emirates Draw has revealed that the grand prize for this Saturday’s (December 18) draw has increased from Dh83 million to a massive Dh89 million, giving participants a few million more reasons to enter the draw for the chance to win the UAE’s biggest ever cash windfall. The life-changing prize will be paid to one lucky winner who manages to match all seven numbers from right to left.

Emirates Draw also announced the seven guaranteed winners of its weekly raffle draw who each took home Dh77,777.

Last week’s main draw winning seven-digit number was 3659662. In total, there were 355 winners and Dh681,835 in prize money shared amongst the winners. One participant matched five out of seven and won Dh77,777, two participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left and each won Dh7,777 while 25 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777 and 320 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.

Participants will still have another opportunity to win the grand prize, the largest Grand Prize in UAE history on Saturday, December 18 at 7pm UAE time.

How to participate?

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil and coral poly. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.