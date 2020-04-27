Dr Vajahat Hussain Image Credit: Supplied

What makes Amity unique in terms of course offers, faculty strength and employability support?

From traditional areas of study such as management and science to new-age programmes like aerospace, solar energy and machine learning, Amity offers a wide variety of options. We conduct regular industry visits to get an understanding of workplace dynamics and the functioning of an organisation.

We have advanced labs to prepare students for specialised courses and give them insight into what to expect from a workplace.

Whether it is through mock trials in a moot court or creating a collection for a fashion show, we constantly introduce new programmes and projects to ensure students are ready to take on the corporate world and the industry.

What initiatives have you taken to improve learning experience during this period of distance education?

We are focused on coming up with engaging assignments and interesting lessons where students are able to interact with faculty and classmates.

To keep them motivated we conduct a peer tutoring programme, counselling, career enhancement workshops, online career fairs, online lab sessions and fitness challenges. Our online portal also gives access to guest lectures, workshops and webinars conducted by Amity Universities around the world.

How do you help students with job support?

Our in-house Corporate Resource Centre helps with internships, part-time opportunities and full-time jobs. The team also organises regular workshops (now online) to assist with CV writing and prepping for interviews. We conduct guest classroom sessions by industry leaders, alumni talks and company visits to give students an insight into how organisations function. We also hold Placement Weeks and Recruitment Drives with top recruiters and companies.

What are your plans for the new academic session?

From the successful launch of several student start-ups driven through our Incubation Centre to the introduction of blended learning courses, we will continue to align our goals with that of the nation and the region.

Improving the way we connect students with the industry and creating a future-proof outlook to education will keep us relevant in this digital and fast changing world.