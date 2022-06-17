For multiple reasons, Powerhouse wants to revolutionise the concept of summer camps and rebrand it as a Kids Fest.

“We do not want parents to enrol their kids with us solely to have them spend some time away from home during their summer vacation,” says Suuraj Meena, Founder and Choreographer, Powerhouse Studioz.

“We want every child who comes to us, regardless of age, to get nurtured and learn at least one new skill this summer.”

Kids Fest strives to let children explore opportunities to learn while making the experience fun and memorable. “We aim to turn it into a festive season by lighting up every moment. We want kids to come back to us every day on their own. We believe that pushing kids into participating in an activity leads to boredom and frustration and it will not lead to any new learning,” says Meena.

Dance classes

Apart from Kids Fest, Powerhouse has a state-of-the-art dance studio. It offers classes on various dance forms with yoga styles.

“We look at maintaining an inspiring, motivating and supportive environment where students experience the joy of transforming their body and soul through dance,” says Meena. Additionally, Powerhouse’s experienced choreographers teach students to be quick thinkers.

You can find your perfect fit at Powerhouse, from Bollywood dance and hip hop to jazz and contemporary forms and much more.

“We have something for everyone. Our training programme focuses on the foundation and begins with all the basics of a course. Dancing is a great way to get in your daily exercise and a fun way to meet new people and express yourself.”

Powerhouse’s classes are taught by professional dancers passionate about their art form and dedicated to helping students succeed.

“We believe that anyone can dance, and we will help you reach your potential,” says Meena.

Corporate events and wedding choreography

If you are looking for something unique and special for your wedding or corporate events, Powerhouse’s choreography is the best option. Its stunning choreography will leave your guests dazzled and amazed, making your event unforgettable. Powerhouse’s team of professionals will work with you to create a dance routine perfect for your occasion.

Powerhouse Studioz, 1806, Damac Executive Heights, Al Barsha, Dubai | Call: 052 941 7431

Fest Activities Dance

Yoga & gymnastics

Languages

Costume competition

Movie time with popcorn

Storytelling

Personality development

Brainstorming

Certificates and prizes