“We are delighted to support the opening of the UAE’s first school dedicated to the needs of children with Autistic Spectrum Disorder. We firmly believe that every child deserves to be given the opportunity and necessary tools to learn and succeed in their chosen path. Al Karamah School will [therefore] offer unprecedented levels of specialised teaching and expertise, and correlates with our vision to provide world-class education that supports all learners,” said Sara Musallam, chairperson at the Adek.