Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the UAE and is committed to becoming the institution of choice for students across all Emirates and more widely in the region.
With five colleges offering more than 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Al Dhafra Region, and multiple affiliations with globally renowned institutions, a UAE-wide, truly international quality education is guaranteed for all its students.
Abu Dhabi University is committed to becoming the best institution of its kind in the region. It is a private, multi-campus university committed to meeting the education, skills and knowledge needs in the UAE and neighbouring countries through qualifications and standards that are respected across the world.
ADU’s programmes are internationally competitive and carry the most prestigious accreditations, making them ideal both for employment and as well as for the preparation for further studies.