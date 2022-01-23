Dubai: Dubai’s cycling tracks are among a diverse set of attractions being highlighted by the #DubaiDestinations initiative recently launched by Dubai Media Council.

The emirate has plans to expand the current 463km of tracks to 759km by 2026 in line with the ‘Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’ launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The masterplan aims to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in and enhance the quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors.

During the cooler months of the year, the cycling tracks attract people of all ages and skill levels who are keen to get active while soaking in views of the city. From dedicated outdoor cycling tracks for competitive training to recreational cycling paths, Dubai’s growing cycling community has plenty of options to choose from.

The cooler months see cyclists of all ages and abilities take to the tracks Image Credit: Supplied

Dedicated tracks

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have laid out more than 20 dedicated cycling tracks in areas such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Water Canal, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, 2nd December Street, Al Rigga, Jabel Ali, Al Quoz, Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam, Bab Al Shams, Al Barsha, Hor Al Anz, Al Qusais, Oud Metha, Al Mankhool, Al Karama, Al Khawaneej, Al Warqa, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Nad Al Sheba.

Bicycle rentals

There are also more than 760 bicycles available to rent from 74 bike rental stations located in different areas of the city such as the Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, JLT, Al Rawda, Barsha Heights, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Media City, Downtown Dubai and Al Qudra, as well as Al Karama and Al Mankhool.

Cycling is an easy first and last-mile option for city commuters Image Credit: Supplied

Offering a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience, the cycling tracks in Dubai are among a diverse set of attractions being highlighted by the #DubaiDestinations initiative recently launched by the Dubai Media Council to showcase the exceptional events and activities offered by the emirate.

Longest track

Among Dubai’s most popular tracks and the longest of them is Al Qudra track. Providing cyclists views of the desert, the 135km track extends from Al Barari area to Bab El Shams along Al Qudra Street. It is usually one of the most preferred paths for professional athletes. The track has two paths – a shorter 18km path and a longer 50km path. Visitors to the track can also rent a bike on site at Al Qudra.

Professional cyclists prefer the longer tracks Image Credit: Supplied

Mountain biking

Another location, where people can go mountain biking, is in Hatta. The 52km mountain biking trail has four different levels for cyclists with different skills and abilities. Cyclists can also hire bikes in the area and other essentials.

City views

Meanwhile, the 13km Nad Al Sheba cycle path – converted from a camel track – offers cyclists views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. Located close to the Meydan Racecourse, the course, which stays lit at night, features 4km, 6km, and 8km loops and a track for children.

Closed circuit

The Dubai Autodrome, a motorsport and entertainment facility, also offers a closed 2.46km circuit that can be a choice for beginners or those practicing the sport for a long time.

Daily commute

For those looking to use bicycles for their daily commute, to stay active or as environment-friendly means of mobility, the RTA and Dubai Municipality have built dedicated tracks to ensure the safety of users in densely populated areas.

The most prominent of these tracks is Al Khawaneej track, which extends 19km in length and connects Al Khawaneej Community to the Mushrif Park track.

Bike by the beach

Another major track is the Jumeirah track extending 16km alongside the Jumeirah Beach. Completed recently, the track was constructed as per the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. It connects the existing Jumeirah Street cycling track parallel to Dubai Water Canal with the existing cycling track alongside King Salman bin AbdulAziz Al Saud Street located in Dubai Internet City.

Additionally, there is the 13km Meydan track that connects the area to Business Bay, the 7km Dubai Water Canal cycling track and the 5km Dubai Marina route.

Latest tracks

Dubai’s newest cycling tracks are located at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai. More than 10km of cycling tracks were developed at the mega event to provide easy transport across the site, in addition to 5 km of shared pedestrian paths around Expo bus stops. A total of 230 bicycles deployed across 23 stations are available to be booked through the Careem Bike App, which was launched through a collaboration between Careem and RTA. RTA has also developed more than 160 shaded bike stops at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Parks with tracks

Visitors to public parks can also pedal amidst a green landscape. Dubai Municipality has developed cycling lanes extending 1.5km in Al Barsha Pond Park, 3km in Al Warqa 3 Park, 4km in Mushrif Park and 3.2km in Quranic Park.

Morning and evening times tend to be more popular Image Credit: Supplied

The civic body is also currently implementing cycling tracks at a length of 65km inside 10 public parks to serve park-goers and encourage physical activity.

Track through forest