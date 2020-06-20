Staffing had to be increased to cope with demand in services

Visitors at the Welcome Hub at Amer Al Twar Centre. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s Amer call centre at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai received more than 1 million calls and emails in the past five months, an official said on Saturday.

GDRFA-Dubai said in statement that about 100 employees at Amer centre, received 1.1 million calls and emails from the beginning of the year until end of May on its toll-free number 8005111 and email address.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said they increased the number of employees in the centre in line with the return of 200,000 residents who were stranded outside the country.

Graphic from GDRFA to explain call centre demand in first half of 2020 Image Credit: GDRFA

“The initiative to raise the number of employees at Amer call centres came within the framework of the Emirates humanitarian efforts in this crisis whose effects have started to fade gradually due to the wise decisions of our leaders to develop a plan for gradual return,” Maj Gen Al Marri said.

“Regarding the procedures followed to obtain approval to return, the GDRFA Dubai has devoted to these inquiries 100 employees who speak seven languages to answer all customer’s inquiries.”

Maj Gen Al Marri said that the performance indicators during 2020 indicate the customers’ dependence on the call centre.

“By all standards, 2020 is an exceptional year due to the tremendous volume of communications, which recently necessitated doubling the number of employees and give them intense courses to provide the customer with clear, transparent, and accurate answers.”

93 per cent of the employees speak Arabic and English, and the call centre staff speak other five languages: Hindi, Urdu, Persian, Filipino and French.

Meanwhile, Major Salem bin Ali, Director of Amer Happiness Customers Department at GDRFA Dubai said the call centre possesses many advanced programmes through (AVAYA) programs to respond to customer inquiries through the telephone, E-chat, and call recording systems.

“We have an advanced automated response system for visa status and most frequently asked questions, in addition to the Microsoft Dynamics CRM programme and email to respond to general inquiries,” Maj Bin Ali said in statement.

“The centre had received more than a million calls during the past months, mostly related to residence inquiries, entry permits, investigation and follow-up, nationality, visa status, smart services, and new instructions related to COVID-19 and twajudi service.”

How to reach Amer call centre:

Toll-Free number : 800 5111

Toll-Free (International): 009714 313 9999

Fax: 04 501 1111