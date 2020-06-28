Dubai: Dubai officials have seized and destroyed expired tobacco products worth around Dh60,000 during a recent inspection of warehouses in Ras Al Khor area.
Dubai Municipality, in coordination with the Federal Tax Authority and the Federal Customs Authority, carried out the inspection.
It resulted in the confiscation of expired tobacco and honey products. Nearly 100 cartons containing 4,582 packages of tobacco products of different brands were seized. Poor storage was observed in the warehouse, which lacked the necessary hygiene controls.
Dr Naseem Muhammad Rafee, director of the municipality’s health and safety department, said the seized products were destroyed according to the procedures followed by the municipality. Fines were also issued to the company in accordance with the legislation in force.
She added that the monitoring and inspection of all warehouses in the emirate of Dubai will continue to check for any environmental violations that constitute a danger to the health and safety of society.
Dr Rafee urged the public to report violations or remarks in this regard to Dubai Municipality through the toll free number 800900 or through its social media channels or Dubai App 24/7.