Dubai: Naila Kiani, a Dubai resident for eight years and a mother-of-two young children, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by setting two new records on the same day. She has become the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat and first Pakistani woman to achieve seven 8000m+ peaks.

Naila reached this remarkable achievement by successfully summitting Nanga Parbat at 7am on July 2, a press release said on Sunday. As the world’s ninth-highest mountain, Nanga Parbat solidifies her place as a trailblazer in the world of high-altitude climbing, it said.

8,000+ summits

Naila’s record-breaking feat is even more remarkable considering she achieved seven 8,000m+ summits within just two years of climbing her first mountain, G2 in Pakistan.

Her determination, passion for the mountains, and unyielding spirit have propelled her towards this inspirational accomplishment. In sequence, she has now scaled G2, K2, G1, Annapurna, Everest, Lhotse, and now Nanga Parbat, illustrating the scale of her physical endurance and mental resilience.

In the same expedition, Samina Baig left the basecamp first, one day earlier than Naila but became the second Pakistani woman to climb Nanga Parbat.

New heights of empowerment

Throughout her mountaineering journey, Naila has faced numerous challenges both on and off the mountains. Her unwavering dedication and perseverance have allowed her to overcome these obstacles, proving that no summit is beyond reach for those who dare to dream and relentlessly work towards turning their dreams into reality.

Naila Kiani with Gasherbrum II in the background. Image Credit: Supplied

Beyond personal milestones, Naila’s achievement serves as a symbol of empowerment for women and a source of national pride for Pakistan. By shattering stereotypes and pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible, she has become an inspiration for individuals from all walks of life.

Her accomplishments demonstrate the heights that can be reached through unwavering determination, discipline, and a relentless passion for one’s dreams.

Naila Kiani (left) and Samina Baig have become the first Pakistani women to reach the summit of K2. Image Credit: Supplied

Naila expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her family, friends, and supporters who have stood by her side throughout her mountaineering journey. She also extended her appreciation to the Dubai community for providing her with a nurturing environment to pursue her dreams.

Family support

Khalid Raja, Naila’s husband, shared his immense pride in her accomplishments, stating: “We are incredibly proud of Naila and all that she has achieved. She has worked tirelessly to accomplish this goal, and we have no doubt that she will continue to hit greater milestones in the future. As her family, we fully support her, recognising the importance of a strong family structure in accomplishing such remarkable goals.”

Dubai-based Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani scaled Gasherbrum-1 (G-I) in August 2022 to achieve the rare honour of climbing three peaks above 8,000 metres in Pakistan. Image Credit: Supplied

Naila aims to inspire and empower women and mothers across the UAE, the wider GCC and South Asia. Having embarked on her mountaineering journey in 2021, leaving behind her six-month-old baby and two-year-old toddler in the hands of her husband Khalid, she hopes to break down barriers and encourage women to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Naila Kiani’s outstanding accomplishments as the first Pakistani woman to summit seven 8000m+ peaks represent her unwavering determination, physical prowess, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of human achievement. Her name will forever be associated with bravery and resilience in the pursuit of dreams.