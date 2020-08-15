Dubai’s popular desert safari has been ranked the world’s top tourism experience with camel riding and desert BBQ offering winning global award. Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s popular desert safari has been ranked the world’s top tourism experience with leading travel company OceanAir’s camel riding and desert BBQ offering winning the top global award for Experiences in Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

An initiative of Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel platforms, and its subsidiary company Viator, a renowned tours and activities platform, the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards saw OceanAir’s much sought after activity, the Premium Red Dunes and Camel Safari with BBQ at Al Khayma Camp taking the number one spot in the Top 5 experiences worldwide.

Top experiences

The awards recognise the world’s top experiences featuring tours and activities as decided by Tripadvisor and Viator travellers. Winners are determined using a system based on the millions of reviews and ratings of travellers around the world over a 12-month period.

Popular dune bashing

Dubai is popular with international travellers for desert safari featuring the adventures in dunes, riding camels, handling falcons, traditional Bedouin hospitality and barbeque buffet dinner under a night sky. Rising demand for adventure travel experiences is demonstrated in the increased popularity of desert safaris among all visitor demographics, an activity that was enjoyed by 41 per cent of all international visitors, according to Dubai Tourism’s Annual Visitor Report 2019.

A must-visit destination

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said, “Our world-class propositions and experiences showcase the diversity of the destination’s offerings and this latest accolade not only reaffirms the city’s position as a must-visit destination but is a timely positive development in the current situation, as it complements our ongoing global campaign to increase consideration for Dubai as the first choice for international travellers.”

He added, “Dubai Tourism congratulates OceanAir for this significant achievement, as well as for the package of experiences it provides to attract tourists to the city. The Award is testament to the strength of the relationships we have built with our stakeholders and partners, both in the domestic and key international markets, as we continue to work closely to achieve the strategic goal of making Dubai the world’s most visited city.”

Best travel experience

Essam Salah, Co-Founder and CEO, OceanAir Travels, said, “As we constantly strive to provide the best travel experience to our guests, we are delighted at winning the top award for the world’s best tourism experience, and is a reflection of our continuous cooperation with Dubai Tourism and its efforts to promote Dubai in international markets.”

Salah added, “OceanAir would like to dedicate this award to the government and people of the UAE and extends its heartfelt thanks to all guests for their endorsement of our desert offering, and to the company’s dedicated team of tourism professionals for working hard to ensure that visitors are able to enjoy the best handpicked destination experiences in Dubai.”

Jasem Al Shehhi, General Manager, OceanAir Travels, General said the company is going ahead with its future plans to expand in safari projects and heritage restaurants serving locals and tourists alike, focusing specifically on sustainable tourism projects and preserving environments, which is one of the vital sectors that Dubai Tourism places special priority on, ahead of preparation for Expo 2021.

The Top 5 Experiences in the World

1. Premium Red Dunes & Camel Safari with BBQ at Al Khayma Camp – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. Pizza and Gelato Cooking Class in Tuscan Farmhouse – Florence, Italy

3. Luxury Small-Group Canal Cruise in Open-Air Boat – Amsterdam, Netherlands, bookable from $22

4. Discover Berlin Half-Day Walking Tour – Berlin, Germany