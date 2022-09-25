Dubai Municipality has intensified building inspections and completed 19,837 field visits so far this year, the civic body announced on Sunday.

The authorities said the field inspection campaigns are held to monitor breaches of guidelines in various residential areas in the emirate.

This is done as part of the municipality’s efforts to ensure that residents adhere to the rules and requirements associated with occupants, singles and families, as well as to strengthen its role in maintaining the comfort and safety of the residents in the emirate, it stated.

Morning, evening inspections

The municipality said the 19,837 field visits held this year were conducted every day during the mornings and evenings. The inspection visits are held in coordination with all its partners to take appropriate actions against the violators.

“As a result of this move, many of the residents have started to follow the rules and regulations in the emirate,” the municipality revealed.

Reporting malpractices

Dubai Municipality has urged all residents to follow the rules and regulations regarding the presence of singles (bachelors) or multiple families in accommodations in residential areas, to ensure the safety of the emirate’s residents. The municipality also encouraged residents to take the initiative to report any violations by dialing its toll-free number 800900, as it recognises the significance of involving community members to contribute to the achievement of the main objective of the inspection and control campaigns.

The building inspection campaigns usually target overcrowded apartments and villas in residential areas and also monitor violations related to the total number of occupants and illegal partitions and other modifications made by occupants.