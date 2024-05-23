Dubai: Individuals who need to avail of services from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai can do it with ease. This is thanks to the GDRFA Dubai smart application.

The same services are also available on its website, which provides a platform for submitting and following up on relevant transactions.

GDRFA-Dubai continues its customer-centric efforts by launching the information drive “We Are Here For You” to inform the public about its smart services which customers with internet access can use.

Info drive

The campaign is aimed at introducing users to the services provided, as well as informing them about the procedures and ways to apply for services in the quickest and easiest manner.

The campaign runs for a week at Ibn Battuta Mall from May 22 to 26, and features visa services for Indian nationals on arrival, exit permit services, golden residency , entry permits, visual communication services, and the smart gate service.

This campaign reflects Dubai Residency’s commitment to providing innovative and distinguished services to enhance user experience and satisfaction, meeting users’ requirements and aspirations.