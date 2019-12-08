Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have started the traffic development project at Saih Shuaib-Al Faya Road (E75) to create a dual carriageway from Mohammed bin Rashid Road intersection (E311) to Emirates Road intersection (E611) at a cost of Dh100 million.

ITC said the project will increase the efficiency of the road and facilitate traffic to and from Abu Dhabi City. Al Faya-Saih Shuaib Road (E75) is one of the main truck roads between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

ITC and Musanada said that more than 100 workers, engineers and consultants are working on the project to deliver it in mid-2020, just before the launch of the Expo 2020 Dubai on October 20, 2020. The project will serve the increasing movement of trucks during the hosting of the event by accommodating and facilitating traffic.

The project includes the implementation of a dual carriageway with a centre median, in addition to the development of the intersection on (E611) road, through the implementation of an under pass, and the extension of the existing tunnel to allow traffic in both directions separately.

Additionally, the project includes an extension of a camel crossing tunnel under pass, removing the existing roundabout at Al Ghadeer area and constructing a new roundabout to provide access to the existing Al Ghadeer area in addition to the development of a road lighting network and the establishment of storm water drainage system.