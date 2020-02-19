File image of Emirates Hills, Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Police recovered Dh20 million worth of diamonds, jewellery and expensive watches belonging to a European man after arresting those who had stolen the stuff within 48 hours of the theft, a police official told Gulf News.

Dubai Police said a five member Asian gang comprising one woman and four men entered the country on a visit visa in order to commit the theft in a villa at Emirates Hills.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Criminal Investigation department at Dubai Police, said the European victim, who is a property investor, had not secured his villa which made it easy for the gang to strike.

“The victim didn’t secure his villa despite our educational campaigns on how to keep expensive belongings safe. Some people are still ignoring our calls and exposing themselves and their belongings to risk. The gang came on a visit visa to commit the theft,” Brig Al Jallaf said.

Colonel Adel Al Joker, Assistant to the General Director for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the Asian gang was specialised in organised crimes, especially villa robberies, and could open safes using passcodes.

“The European victim alerted the police about the theft when his wife noticed the safe was open and the jewellery and expensive watches were missing. The items were worth Dh20 million,” Col Al Joker said.

The gang didn’t leave any evidence behind and planned to smuggle it outside the country.

Dubai Police investigation led to a former thief who had committed similar crimes earlier.

“We identified his location and arrested the thief and his Asian mate. They contacted two other Asian men, who were specialised in trading with stolen items,” Col Al Joker said.

The suspects contacted a woman identified as H.Z. to smuggle the stolen items outside the country but they were all arrested before leaving the UAE and the items recovered.

Meanwhile, Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised the prompt action taken by the teams in identifying the suspects despite lack of evidence.