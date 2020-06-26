Dubai: A sales executive went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday after he was accused of causing deliberate losses of more than Dh1 million to a telecommunication company by forging documents and selling 258 SIM cards and 245 smartphones.
The 35-year-old Indian was promoting smartphone data plan packages by a telecom operator to individuals and corporates from the Hatta branch.
The defendants would not collect all required documents before obtaining approvals to sell the smartphones and activate data plan packages between 2016 and 2018.
According to official records, an official in the company said that a huge increase in sales was noticed at the Hatta branch following which it emerged that the defendant was abusing his authority to access the telecom operator’s e-system, forge transactions and documents before selling smartphone data plans to individuals and corporates for personal benefit.
“All transactions happened via the defendant’s username. He violated the procedures and issued 258 SIM cards and 245 smartphones worth Dh1.1 million,” said an Emirati official working with the telecom operator.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, documents attached to applications processed by the defendants from the telecom operator’s business centre were forged by the defendant. Prosecution pointed out that many people who got the services and phones were based outside the country when the applications were submitted.
The defendant was charged with forging documents and transactions to sell postpaid SIM cards and smart phones and illegally obtaining and causing financial damage to the telecommunication company.
The next trial will be on July 16.