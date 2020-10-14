A Dubai student has been jailed for five years on charges of sword attack injuring two Emiratis. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A 21-year-old Emirati student has been sentenced to five years in jail for assaulting two of his countrymen with a sword over a dispute, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

According to official records, the Emirati defendant attacked the two men with a sword in front of a villa in Al Rashidiya area. The reason behind the attack was not clear in the records.

The 29-year-old Emirati victim testified that he was standing with his friend in front of his house in September last year when the defendant arrived in car. He stepped out of his car and attacked him with a sword. He said that he also assaulted his friend who tried to help him.

“I went to welcome the defendant but he surprised me with immediate attack. He raised a big knife (sword) and tried to hit on my head. I used my arms to avoid the attack and was badly injured. The second victim came to stop the fight but he also sustained injuries,” said the 29-year-old Emirati victim in official records.

The second victim, a 23-year-old Emirati, said that he was attacked when he tried to stop the fight. “Another person was waiting the suspect inside his car and both fled the scene after assaulting us,” the second victim added. The two victims alerted the Dubai Police and both of them received treatment at Rashid Hospital. Police arrested the student and charged him for injuring two persons.