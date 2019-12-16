Angels of Death is one of the most dangerous criminal organisation in Europe and Africa

Dubai: The ring leader of the ‘Angels of Death’ motorcycle gang has been arrested in Dubai, a Dubai Police official said on Monday.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, said 41-year-old Radhwan Tagi - described as ‘the Netherlands’ most dangerous man’ - was arrested in cooperation with Dutch authorities who issued an arrest warrant last year through Interpol.

"He is one of the world’s most dangerous and wanted men and listed on Interpol for his connections to serious organised crime,” said Al Merri. “He was arrested in Dubai in a residential villa after he entered the country using a different ID,” he added.

Tagi used a real passport and visa to enter the UAE from Holland, which was issued before the arrest warrant, according to Al Merri. He didn’t commit any crime in the UAE but had assistants here from different nationalities who were able to help him.

"He is wanted for crimes like murder and drug trafficking and was the leader of an organization called the ‘Angels of Death’, which is one of the most serious criminal organisations in the Netherlands,” Al Marri said.

Dubai Police said Tagi committed several crimes in Europe and Africa but avoided arrest by using different identities.

Dutch police commissioner Erik Akerboom thanked the UAE and Dubai Police for their help in tracing and apprehending Tagi. Akerboom said that the cooperation with Dubai Police is an example of positive work being done to fight international organised crime.

Al Merri praised the work of his force under the Ministry of Interior's umbrella to arrest Tagi.

"We have elite police force members who are qualified to solve mysterious cases,” said Al Merri. “It is part of UAE’s strategy to spread safety and security worldwide, and to fight crime everywhere in the world with Interpol," he added.

How the arrest happened

Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, said their Dutch counterparts contacted Dubai Police after they learnt that the suspect was in the UAE or GCC region.

"Dutch authorities were facing difficulties in arresting the suspect,” said Al Jallaf. “We formed a team of officers to gather information about the suspect and locate his residence. He was arrested and admitted to his crimes," Al Jallaf added.

Dubai Police said that the Dutch police had put up a reward of 100,000 euros for anyone who provide information of Tagi’s whereabouts.