Dubai: A Dubai worker went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday after he was accused of sending WhatsApp messages to his manager, threatening to harm his family.
The 65-year-old manager testified that the defendant had a dispute with the company and was angry when they cancelled his residency visa and refused to return him his passport.
The 27-year-old sent pictures of the manager’s family through WhatsApp, threatening to harm the family members.
“The defendant was always absent from work and was causing problems until I cancelled his sponsorship,” the manager said on record.
In February 2020, the defendant came to the company to collect his passport when the accountant told him that he must leave the country. He was asked to pick a date so the company could buy him a return ticket and hand over his money and passport.
“He was furious and left. After two days, I received WhatsApp messages from the defendant. There were pictures of my wife and daughter and he threatened to harm them,” the manager added.
The manager reported the messages to Al Qusais Police Station.
The defendant, who was arrested, admitted to threatening the victim.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with threatening the victim via WhatsApp and using the internet to breach the privacy of the victim.
The next hearing is on July 15.