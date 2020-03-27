Mobile service of subscribers with expired ID documents will not be disconnected or suspended, and they will not have to go in person to the service centres, or provide those documents for renewal. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: In support of the “Stay Home” initiative, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in the UAE oN Fridasy directed telecommunications companies to put on hold the suspension and disconnection of mobile services due to the expiry of supporting documents, including Emirates ID.

Accordingly, mobile service of subscribers with expired ID documents will not be disconnected or suspended, and they will not have to go in person to the service centres, or provide those documents for renewal.

This step is part of the precautionary measures and procedures taken by the UAE to check the spread of coronavirus, the authority said on Friday.