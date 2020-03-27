Abu Dhabi: In support of the “Stay Home” initiative, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in the UAE oN Fridasy directed telecommunications companies to put on hold the suspension and disconnection of mobile services due to the expiry of supporting documents, including Emirates ID.
Accordingly, mobile service of subscribers with expired ID documents will not be disconnected or suspended, and they will not have to go in person to the service centres, or provide those documents for renewal.
This step is part of the precautionary measures and procedures taken by the UAE to check the spread of coronavirus, the authority said on Friday.
TRA ensured its commitment to launching initiatives that support all sectors in the country to ensure the provision of the best services and achieve customer happiness.