Dubai: The UAE’s aviation sector transported 2.7 million tonnes of goods and 387 million passengers around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Tuesday.
According to Ismail Mohammed Al Balooshi, official spokesperson of the UAE aviation sector, more than 2.7 million tests have been conducted since flights were restarted, of which only 0.7 per cent returned positive results.
The country worked diligently with international organisations to create a balanced work system and set safe travel procedures, Al Balooshi said. The UAE created mechanisms and protocols for gradual safe operation, focusing on basics like medication, medical supplies and food.
The balanced path that the UAE followed led to allowing the safe return of the aviation sector, which is a main pillar of the country’s economy, Al Balooshi said.