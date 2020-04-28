Dubai: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced to reopen three metro stations including Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas from April 29.
The RTA announced the reopening of the metro stations on its twitter account.
The three metro stations on the Green Line of the Dubai Metro were closed on March 31 due to movement restrictions in Deira as part of the national sterilisation campaign to combat coronavirus.
“To #DubaiMetro users, #RTA announces service resumption at Al Ras, Palm Deira, and Baniyas stations starting tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Passengers are requested to adhere to the safety and security measures at the stations and inside the trains.”