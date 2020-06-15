ICA approval paves way for return of child who has been away from paremts

Nine-year-old Moiz Hussain flew to the Kenyan capital on March 13 with a school mate and their mother Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A 10-year-old Indian child stranded in Nairobi for the past three months is all set to be reunited with his family in Dubai. Moiz Hussain got his ICA approval late night on Sunday much to the relief of his parents who had been spending sleepless nights worrying about him.

“We are relieved and can’t wait to put him on the first flight back home,” said his mother Khadija. “There’s a flight from Nairobi to Dubai on June 16. We are trying to get him a seat,” she said.

The grade five student flew to Kenyan capital Nairobi on March 13 with schoolmate Abedalii Murtaza and his mother for the spring break.

He was due to return on April 2 but got stuck due to COVID-19-related flight suspensions.

Torn away from his family, Moiz made an emotional video appeal seeking help to return home ahead of his 10th birthday on May 28. “But when his hopes were dashed he slipped into depression,” said Khadija, who is eight months pregnant with her fourth child.

She said Moiz’s younger brothers - six-year-old twins Mohammmad and Burhannuddin - miss him terribly and are happy to learn that he will be back soon.

On June 11, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority launched an initiative to pave the way for the return of 200,000 residents stuck abroad due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Happy feeling

Among the many benefiting from the programme is Quratulain Mohsin who had been stuck in hometown Lahore, Pakistan, with two-year-old son Meekal since March 12.

“It’s such a happy feeling to know that my long wait is finally over,” said Quratulain shortly before boarding a flight to Dubai.

Quratulain with son Meekal who have been stuck in Pakistan since March 12 will fly back to Dubai tonight Image Credit: Supplied