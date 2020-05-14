Abu Dhabi Airports Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A number of special Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi to 14 destinations are scheduled to run until May 30, Abu Dhabi Airports announced in a statement sent today (May 14).

The airport is also facilitating the repatriation of Emiratis from 12 destinations this month, a spokesperson said.

“The health and safety of passengers, staff and stakeholders are our top priority. We are continuing to comply with the directives of the UAE authorities including the Abu Dhabi Government, General Civil Aviation Authority, Department of Health, and Ministry of Health and Prevention in order to implement a comprehensive suite of measures across Abu Dhabi International Airport and facilitate these important flights,” the spokesperson added.

At present, thermal screening is taking place at passenger and staff entrances, and COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing is available for all passengers and employees.

“We are also conducting regular risk assessments in coordination with Etihad Airways medical teams and enforcing strict social distancing guidelines at all times. Additionally, we continue to sterilise all workspaces and common areas throughout the airport with the support of our recently launched specialised CoDI BOT UGV robots,” the spokesperson said.

The robots have been deployed in partnership with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund, and designed to sterilise staff areas, cargo facilities and passenger aircraft cabins.