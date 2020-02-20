Abu Dhabi Police Instagram post of child being beaten by mother Image Credit: Instagram

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), an independent governmental entity that follows the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has vociferously condemned the torture of a child by her mother, the authority said in a statement on Thursday.

Videos detailing the abuse went viral on social media on Wednesday where a Filipina woman recorded herself brutally torturing her own daughter in Abu Dhabi.

The woman was later arrested by Abu Dhabi Police and details emerged that she had shot the footage to get back at her ex-husband, the child’s biological father.

The authority described the incident as an “awful crime which contravenes the good moral values of Emirati society.”

The ECA noted this behaviour runs contrary to the foundations of social life, values and authentic traditions of the Emirati people.

The ECA is responsible for creating a high-quality early childhood development system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with focus on health and nutrition, child protection, family support, and early care and education, the authority said.

“Early childhood is the cornerstone to invest in the development of present generations and empowerment of human resources to keep pace with the progress and prosperity experienced by the country. Thus, all members of society must responsibly work together to address children’s issues and support government efforts aimed at upgrading the care and support system for this important segment,” the ECA said.

Warning against mistreatment

Meanwhile, the ECA has warned against the consequences of child mistreatments and abuse.

It further clarified that children’s exposure to violence, assault and negligence, especially during their early childhood from conception to the age of eight-years-old, negatively effects physical, cognitive, language, social and emotional development.

This places a strain on the family and society with regard to their rehabilitation and reintegration to society. Moreover, committing such acts against a child causes serious psychological problems, for the child, their family and their surroundings, it said.

The authority also commended the speedy actions taken by the relevant authorities to arrest the accused mother by referring her to the Public Prosecution for necessary action.

The authority also praised the security forces’ outstanding role in following up all issues, protecting the society, and preserving its security and stability.