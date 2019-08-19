Chairman Pakistan Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will lead parliamentary delegation to the UAE Image Credit: Social media

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will lead a parliamentary delegatin on an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 25 to August 28 this year.

The UAE government has extended the invitation for the official visit during which Chairman Senate and his delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with the UAE parliamentarians and the government officials.

According to Pakistan's official news agency, APP, the visit aims at enhancing the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and making the UAE authorities aware of the latest situation in Indian held Kashmir due to change in the status of the Indian Administered Kashmir.

Chairman Senate Sanjrani said that Pakistan and the UAE have shared values, traditions and a common dream for regional development and prosperity. The existing economic cooperation needs to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between two countries. Sanjrani said that Pakistan and the UAE share common dream for development and prosperity of people and relationship between the two countries is embedded in history. He said that Pakistan and UAE have supported each other on international issues.

He said that a large number of Pakistanis are contributing in the development of the UAE while the UAE is supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives. He said that exchange of visits of the parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship.

He said that UAE can benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties.

Who is Sanjrani

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani is Chairman of Pakistan Senate, the Upper House in the Pakistan's parliamentary system. He became quite popular early this month when he survived a no-confidence motion to oust him from the office. Sanjrani who is from Pakistan, took oath as Chairman of Senate on March 12, 2018

Top three opposition parties namely Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had tried to oust him but he survived the move and continued to be the chairman of the Senate.

As per rules, in the 104-member upper house of the Parliament, simple majority (53 votes) was required to send the chairman packing.

He hail from an influential Khan Bahadur family of Sanjrani tribe in Chaghi in Balochistan province of Pakistan. he was elected as a senator on an independent candidate on March 3. He was later backed by the leading opposition groups, including PPP, PTI, MQM-P and independents from Balochistan, and FATA for the slot of Senate’s chairman.

Born on April 14, 1978, Sanjrani has served on high profile government positions including Coordinator of Grievances Cell at Prime Minister’s Secretariat in 1999 and was also a member of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission.