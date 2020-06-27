Dubai: The Catholic Congress UAE’s first chartered flight landed in Cochin on Friday, June 26.
"It all happened when the the Catholic Congress representatives were moved by the plight of the stranded migrants who were desperately waiting to reach their homeland," read a statement.
While the first flight took wing carrying 168 passengers, "it’s a matter of pride and great sigh of relief to the Catholic Congress since it has given an impartial representation of people from various parishes under the Vicariate of southern Arabia as informed by Mr. Benny Pulickakara, President of Catholic Congress UAE," the statement added.
The Catholic Congress believes that this noble gesture of the unconditional service towards the community would definitely act as a catalyst in all its future endeavours.
The Catholic Congress has extended its gratitude to his excellency Bishop Paul Hinder for his wholehearted support and Rev. Fr. Lennie J Connully, Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Alex Vachaparambil, Asst. Parish Priest - Dubai St. Mary’s Catholic Church for their support and for sponsoring the PPE kit to the passengers.
Renjith Joseph- Secretary, Rajeev Abraham-Vice President, Majo Antony- Treasurer, Liju Chandy-Media, Santhosh Mathew- Project Coordinator, Working Committee members and SMC representatives were behind the scenes who went the extra mile to get things done. The Catholic Congress kerala has arranged a help desk to assist the passengers as informed by Global President Adv.Biju Paranilam.