Dubai: Dubai Police officers will soon carry small body cameras attached to their uniforms that will document everything from routine police work to incident response cases.
The cameras will show a live feed to the command centre at Dubai Police.
The latest innovative project ‘Body worn camera’ is displayed at the Dubai Police platform at GITEX Technology Week 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre till Thursday.
Move to enhance services
The project comes more than a year after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a resolution on the use of security cameras to document the activities of police officers.
The resolution, issued on August 2020, aims to improve the quality of Dubai Police’s services and enhance the performance of its personnel. It also seeks to strengthen the community’s confidence in the police force, protect their rights, ensure transparency and accountability, and enhance documentation of police interactions.
According to the resolution, Dubai Police is authorised to use security cameras in public areas to fulfil its duties, including handling traffic violations and ensuring effective security.
What are the rules?
It obligates Dubai Police officers to abide by legislations governing the use of security cameras, especially those that protect the public’s privacy.
Officers are prohibited from transferring, storing, transmitting or publishing any security footage unless they obtain written consent from investigation authorities at Dubai Police or the judicial authority.
Dubai Police officers should also maintain the confidentiality of the security camera footage and any officer who violates the articles in this resolution will be subject to disciplinary procedures.