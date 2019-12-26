Bodies of two friends, who died after a reunion, to be flown home to Kerala

Sharat Kumar (left) and Rohit Krishnakumar. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The embalming service of two former Indian students in Dubai, who were killed in a car crash while returning home after a reunion on Wednesday morning, will be held at 4pm today, their families said.

Sharat Kumar, 21, and Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, who were studying in universities in the US and UK respectively, met with the tragic end while Sharat was dropping Rohit home after meeting a few other Dubai-based friends.

The families have requested those who wish to pay their last respect to be at the Embalming Unit of the Medical Fitness Centre in Muhaisnah by 4pm today.

The mortal remains would be flown to the south Indian state of Kerala, where both their families hail from.

Sharat’s body will be flown on an Emirates flight at 9.40pm on Thursday to Thiruvananthapuram while Rohit’s body will be repatriated on the same carrier flying to Kochi at 2.30am on Friday.

The funeral of Rohit will be held before Friday noon at his father T.N. Krishnakumar’s residence in Thodupuzha, the family said, requesting their friends in Kerala to attend the funeral.

Sharat’s cremation will be held at his father Anand Kumar’s house in Kowdiyar in Thiruvananthapuram at 5pm on Friday. His father, who was back home, reached Dubai on Wednesday night.