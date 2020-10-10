RAZOR SHARP: During the darkest part of the night, common vampire bats emerge to hunt. Sleeping cattle and horses are their usual victims, but they have been known to feed on people as well. The bats drink their victim's blood for about 30 minutes. They don't remove enough blood to harm their host, but their bites can cause nasty infections and disease. Image Credit: Screengrab / National Geographic

DUBAI: Bats. They live in the dark — in caves (also in building crevices) — which gives them an ill repute. Bats are blamed for the coronavirus outbreak, the virus that causes the deadly COVID-19, which has infected 37.1 million people.

This current pandemic has triggered bat-killing sprees around the world. It's man vain pushback against the hairy mysterious creatures of the night, which are also blamed for past deadly disease outbreaks.

Scientists have established that the MERS coronavirus jumped from bats to humans, infecting 2,442 and killing 842 people in in 2012-2013. Before that, bats were also seen behind the SARS, which killed 774 people in 2003. And then in late 2019, bats struck again, with what's later called SARS-CoV-2, and now blamed for at least 1.07 million deaths (as of October 11, 2020).

SMALLEST BAT IN THE UAE: The Sind Batina Serotine, the UAE's smallest bat. Four of these tiny bats were found in one day.

Many other epidemics had been traced to bats. And scientists are discovering new, bat-borne viruses all the time. Bats are considered medical mysteries. Some of the planet's scariest, most lethal viruses find a natural refuge inside bats. These include:

Nipah

Ebola

Rabies

Filoviruses

Marburg

Measles

Hendra

Mumps

Coronaviruses (SARS-CoV-1, MERS, SARS-CoV-2)

VARIOUS VIRAL DISEASES ORIGINATE IN BATS: Epidemiologists have seen many zoonsoses (infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites that spread from animals (usually vertebrates) to human. The 2003 bat-coronavirus–derived SARS, came terrifyingly close to causing a deadly global pandemic that was prevented only by swift global public health actions and luck. Today, 17 years later, the world is facing a similar risk. Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin Source: https://bit.ly/33zUkTO

Some people think of bats, too, as haunting, and consider bats as being part of the dark recesses of science. Their skills defy explanation, and inspire numerous tales of horror. Their dark reputation fosters rumours of evil and darkness, villainous pursuits.

These creatures spend half of their lives in deep, dark caves, suspended as they sleep. Should humans then simply exterminate bats from the face of the earth? Shouldn't we just "smoke them out", or even nuke them? Or are bats simply misunderstood? In this article, we’re going to lift the curtain of darkness on some of the most amazing animals on the planet:

Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin Source: https://bit.ly/3a8btqe

How did bats evolve?

Bats have been around for at least 50 million years (based on oldest fossilised bats discovered). In contrast, the oldest fossils of Homo sapiens (you and me) were dated 300,000 years ago, when human beings are believed to have evolved in Africa.

For years, scientists were unable to explain how bats (which are genetically close to rodents) evolved their ability to fly. Then paleontologists found the "missing link" between bats and their non-flying ancestors. A pair of bat fossils found in 2008 — which date from around 52.5m years ago — suggested to scientists that flight evolved before echolocation, their unique ability to find their way in the dark.

*Interferons (IFNs) are a group of signaling proteins made and released by host cells in response to the presence of several viruses. When interferon proteins are secreted by virus-infected cells, nearby cells go into a defensive, antiviral state. Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29180486

If bats came from rodents, are they mammals?

Yes, they are. Bats are the only mammals that figured out how to fly without using an airplane, a helicopter or a hot air balloon. Bats are believed to have evolved from mice: what were once their limbs eventually became wings, allowing them to hunt around the forest, evolutionary biologists. It’s tough to find food in the dark.

9 BAT SPECIES KNOWN IN THE UAE: The Sind Batina Serotine bats found in a torpid state under the sand or in plants were about 8cm long. Most bat species, about 70%, feeds on insects. The rest of the bat population mainly feeds on fruits. In the UAE, 9 bat species are known. There are 50-plus species in the Arabian Peninsula.

How do they find their way in the dark, and hunt for food?

To operate in the dark, bats have had to develop some very sophisticated wayfinding equipment. It's called "echolocation". This innate tool include very high-frequency sound. You and I cannot hear them.The sounds bounce of objects echoes them back to the bats.

ECHOLOCATION The ability to locate objects by reflected sound, in particular that used by animals such as dolphins and bats.

1,400 SPECIES OF BATS: Bats can be found on nearly every part of the planet — except in extreme deserts and polar regions. The Northern long-eared bat spends winter hibernating in caves and mines.

How many bat species are there in the world?

There are over 1,400 species of bats worldwide. Bats can be found on nearly every part of the planet — except in extreme deserts and polar regions. In the UAE, 9 bat species are known. There are 50-plus species in the Arabian Peninsula (the range is 50 to 55 species).

The UAE number could definitely go over a dozen, if further studies are done on bats, according to Dr. Reza Khan, Principal Wildlife Speciast at Dubai Safari. The US and Canada are home to about 45 species of bats and additional species are found in the US territories in the Pacific and Caribbean.

WORST DISEASES OUTBREAKS? Some of the worst viral disease outbreaks in recent years — including SARS, MERS, Ebola, Marburg and the 2019-nCoV (the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease) — are thought to have originated in bats. SARS is thought to have evolved from infecting bats to civet cats to humans in China. MERS evolved from bats to camels to humans in the Middle East. Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29180486

How many bats are there in the world?

There are literally billions of bats in the world. Bats make up 20% of the world's mammalian population, making them the second-most populous species of mammals, after rodents. There could be more species of bats. Most of the bat population is found in the tropics, of which about one-third are found in South and Central America. The island country of Indonesia is a home for about 175 species of bats.

Bats are the only mammals that are able to maintain a sustained flight. Most of the bat population, about 70%, feeds on insects. The rest of the bat population mainly feeds on fruits. Few of the bat population feed on animals. There exist also the vampire bats that feed on blood. Most of the bat species of Earth are nocturnal. Many bats in the world reside in caves and crevices on building and trees.

How far can bats fly?

Certain bats, like the Mexican free-tailed bat, appear to fly almost all night long hunting insects. Also, they could be flying as far as 50 to 80km (30-50) miles each night.

What do bats feed on?

Most bat species, about 70%, feeds on insects. The rest of the bat population mainly feeds on fruits. Few of the bat population feed on animals (blood). There exist also the vampire bats that feed on blood. Most of the bat species of Earth are nocturnal. Many bats in the world reside in caves and crevices on building and trees. Bats are the only mammals that are able to maintain a sustained flight.

Image Credit: https://bit.ly/3a8btqe

'Vampire bats': Where do they live, do they really eat blood?

These are interesting creatures, also known as the "vampire bats". The bats' razor-sharp teeth can slice through skin, using almost supernatural senses to seek out their prey. These are the species that the thirst for blood in the tropics, where rainforests teem with life. It’s mostly found in the Amazon, Brazil Ecuador.

RAZOR SHARP: During the darkest part of the night, common vampire bats emerge to hunt. Sleeping cattle and horses are their usual victims, but they have been known to feed on people as well. The bats drink their victim's blood for about 30 minutes. They don't remove enough blood to harm their host, but their bites can cause nasty infections and disease. Image Credit: Screengrab / National Geographic

Vampire bats (a species of the subfamily Desmodontinae) are leaf-nosed bats. Their main food source is blood, a dietary trait called "hematophagy". Three bat species feed solely on blood: the common vampire bat, the hairy-legged vampire bat, and the white-winged vampire bat. but vampire bats have an even more interesting distinction—they are the only mammals that feed entirely on blood.

Its saliva has a natural anticoagulant. With their blood-lapping tongue, the vampire bat's attack is so subtle that it can sometimes feast undetected.

What do these blood-sucking bats feed on?

The vampite bats typically gather in colonies of about 100 animals, but sometimes live in groups of 1,000 or more. In one year, a 100-bat colony can drink the blood of 25 cows. During the darkest part of the night, common vampire bats emerge to hunt. Sleeping cattle and horses are their usual victims, but they have been known to feed on people as well. The bats drink their victim's blood for about 30 minutes. They don't remove enough blood to harm their host, but their bites can cause nasty infections and disease.

Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin Source: https://bit.ly/3a8btqe

What are the biggest predators of bats?

Bats have few natural predators — they mostly die of disease. Owls, hawks and snakes eat bats. But biggest killer of bats is the "White-Nose Syndrome" (WNS). Researchers call the disease such because of the visible white fungal growth on infected bats' muzzles and wings. This cold-loving fungus infects bats during hibernation, when the bats reduce their metabolic rate and lower their body temperature to save energy over winter. In the US alone, it is estimated that more than 6.5 million bats have died so far from WNS. Scientists are working to understand the disease. How to help the bats? Avoid places where bats are hibernating. And if you do go, decontaminate your clothing, footwear and gear

Megabats, microbats: What is the biggest and smallest bat?

The golden-crowned flying fox (Acerodon jubatus) is a fruit-eating megabat found only in the Philippines. It is one of the planet's largest bat species, with a wingspan up to 5 feet 6 inches long and a weight of up to 2.6 pounds.

Kitti's hog-nosed bat (Craseonycteris thonglongyai) is currently known the world's smallest mammal and most definitely the world's smallest bat. Informally known as the "bumblebee bat", Kitti's hog-nosed bat is about the size of a large bumblebee, weighing in at just two grams.

Is it a good idea to touch bats when you see them?

No. Dr Reza Khan, wildlife specialist at Dubai Safari, said peole should never touch bats, unless they needed to, and only when they are properly suited.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Are we going to have more bat-borne diseases due to humans encroaching into their habitat?

Some scientists and wildlife experts argue that the rapid spread of human settlements in once-remote regions have put people in ever-closer proximity to virus-carrying animals. More people meeting more animals, carrying more diseases — makes for a perfect viral melting pot.

MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY Peter Daszak, a disease ecologist at nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, who has done extensive research on bats and the pathogens they carry had been going into caves with known bat colonies. They don't just walk in, but wear a full-body suit: breathing masks, gloves and all the correct equipment. As the human population rises, says Daszak, "the number of those spillover events is rising exponentially. It is a direct product of human activity," Daszak said. And it's "a simple mathematical certainty" that there will be more outbreaks like the new coronavirus in the future.

How many viruses do bats carry?

Bats carry viruses, including the one causing COVID-19, with few ill effects. How do they do it? Scientists are only beginning to understand. The first target is to study their immune systems.

A 2016 study published in the Annual Review of Virology journal said that bats host a range of viruses — including ebolaviruses, and many important human viral infections, such as measles and mumps.

Scienstist have yet to fully map out the number and types of viruses in bats. In 2016, David T S Hayman, Molecular Epidemiology and Public Health Laboratory at the Infectious Disease Research Centre, Hopkirk Research Institute, Massey University, New Zealand, reviewed the all viral families detected in global bat populations.

What he found: a vast viral diversity in bats — viruses with all known types of genomic structures and replication strategies have been discovered in them.

Dr Hayman, however, cited that the bat viral databases have major gaps, with some regions, such as South America, being "undersampled". Moreover, some bat families, including those with global or wide distributions such as Emballonuridae and Miniopteridae, are underrepresented on viral databases.

Future studies, including those that address these sampling gaps along with those that develop our understanding of viral-host relationships, are highlighted.

INTERVIEW WITH DR REZA KHAN, Principal Wildlife Specialist, Dubai Safari, Dubai Municipality

1. How many known species of bats are there in the UAE, and the greater Arabian Peninsula?

There are 9 species in the UAE and 50-plus species in the Arabian Peninsula (ranges from 50 to 55 species). UAE number could definitely go over a dozen, if studies are done on the bats

FRUIT BATS IN THE UAE: All fruit bats are responsible for the pollination of wildflowers e.g. the fruitbats pollinate the banana, guava flowers. Unlike insect bats, the UAE's Egyptian fruit bat (Rousettus aegyptiacus) is a flying mammal with large eyes that are used for echo-location or detecting food and predators. It is half the size of the Giant Fruit Bat, but is similar in most features. UAE fruit bats travel to far off places to get food.

2. Are there cave-dwelling bats in the UAE? How many species are there? Any estimate of the bat population in the UAE/Arabian peninsula?

Yes, there are cave-dwellers but there's no estimate of cave dwellers or others. No systematic study has been done on the bat fauna of the UAE. Same is true for the whole of Arabia. Outside UAE, species identification and some of their concentrations have been found. But not much had been done to study the bat population, which is a long-term time- and money-consuming affair. This is lacking in Arabia for non-iconic species but Houbara, Oryx, Gazelle, dugong, dolphin and some island birds.

3. Are bats also migratory, like birds, shifting with the seasons?

Yes, there are migratory species, but they do not form large swarms as is done by migratory shorebirds or massive migration of Bat from Austin Texas in USA to Mexico where nearly a million bats migrate.

4. Bats are known as carriers of numerous viruses, some can be deadly to humans. Are there anything good in bats?

They are all good but when humans use them or their actions wrongly they suffer. This is of no fault of the bats.

99% bats are responsible for the destruction of insects that harm our crops in fields or in gardens. All fruit bats are responsible for the pollination of wildflowers e.g. the fruitbats pollinate the banana, guava flowers

5. Do we have bats in the city? Do they live in cities too? If so, where typically?

We do not have large fruit eating bats in cities, but small insect-eating bats, such as the Pipistrelles could be present in cities. They become active just around the sundown and keep feeding on flying insects almost all night. They rest by day in crevices in buildings and in trees.

However, if one finds an Egyptian fruit bat in a date palm garden or an orchard in Awir-Khawaneej, we should not be surprised because fruit bats can move some 20 to 50 km a night to gather food and return to their favourite haunts in the hills or in dilapidated buildings/ruins.

https://gulfnews.com/uae/wet-spell-brings-out-uaes-deadliest-snake-1.1304312

https://gulfnews.com/general/to-the-bat-cave-1.456123