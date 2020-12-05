Wrapping up a great weekend? Here are the holidays to look forward to next year

Dubai: As residents finish up celebrating the last few holidays in 2020, we have compiled a list of holidays to expect in the upcoming year, some of which are tentative, so you can start planning a short vacation or staycation.

New Year's Day

January 1 in 2021 falls on a Friday, so unless you work on a Friday, there's no special holiday for New Year's Day but hey, at least you get to enjoy the start of year with a relaxing weekend.

Al Israa Wal Miraj

Public and private sector employees in the UAE did not get a holiday marking Al Israa Wal Miraj this year, as it was not mentioned on the unified holidays' calendar released by the government. So it can be expected that residents will not get a day off for this observation.

Eid Al Fitr

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is a three-day celebration which is marked by public holidays in the UAE. A leading Sharjah-based astronomer predicted that the first day of Eid Al Fir could fall on May 13, 2021 which is a Thursday. If this holds true, this could mean a three-day weekend for residents. MOHRE confirms the date of holidays for the private sector in the weeks before the end of Ramadan.

Ebrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences and head of Sharjah Planetarium had said at the time that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal will form on May 11, 2021, although it is not expected to be visible until Thursday, May 13.

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha

Al Jarwan also predicted that Arafat Day will fall on July 19 next year, the 9th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, while Eid Al Dha will fall on July 20, 2021. These dates are subject to moon sighting but if the predictions hold true, UAE residents are in for a long holiday to mark Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, starting July 19 (Monday) to July 22 (Thursday).

With Friday and Saturday off as weekend, this could mean a 6-day break for many residents, and 5 days off for those who work on Saturdays.

Hijri New Year

The Islamic New Year or Hijri New Year is tentatively expected to fall on August 10 in 2021 which is a Tuesday. This could mean a mid-week holiday for residents if confirmed.

Commemoration Day and National Day

As with the weekend that has just gone by, residents can expect a couple of days off in observation of Commemoration Day and the celebration of the 50th UAE National Day in 2021. Holidays from December 1 to 3 in 2021 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) would give residents two days off in addition to the weekend. This would mean a 4-day weekend, long enough for a short staycation or trip abroad.