Dubai: The Al Sanaa pavilion for Emirati “productive” families has opened in Global Village in Dubai, with the participation of 67 Emirati eligible families.
Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, inaugurated the pavilion at a ceremony that was also attended by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Office of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab, Ambassador Dr. Haifaa Abu Ghazala, Assistant Secretary General, Head of Social Affairs sector at League of Arab state and Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development.
Hessa Buhumaid viewed the microenterprises projects of the participating families in the pavilion and the quality of the offered goods to reflect the UAE’s pioneering and distinguished experiences.
The participation of Emirati productive families in Al Sanaa pavilion comes within the framework of a project adopted by the ministry and support of the Global Village administration to promote social responsibility, and the ministry’s keenness to invest in community development through home-based and micro projects for families, for the purpose of achieving economic and social gains within the framework of empowering the Emirati family and confirming their stability and cohesion.
Afra Buhumaid, Director of Productive Families Department at the Ministry of Community Development, revealed that Al Sanaa-14 pavilion at Global Village brings together this season 67 Emirati families, of whom women constitute about 90 per cent.
Afra pointed out that 10 young people participated in productive projects in the current season of Al Sanaa pavilion, in addition to six senior citizens, six social security beneficiaries. One project came under the people of determination category. These productive families display different types of products such as food products, perfumes and scented bukhoor dukhoon, clothes and accessories, printed items, artworks and handicrafts.
The Ministry of Community Development has worked during the past few years to complete the electronic link with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs & Ports Authority and the Ministry of Economy and a number of relevant local government authorities, to speed up the transactions and requirement of the Emirati productive families and smoothen their access to the best and easiest services in order to achieve their commercial and economic goals, and accelerate economic development, starting with the family within the scope of home and micro commercial projects.