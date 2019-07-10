UAE VISA PASSPORT Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Siddique Pallolathil, director of Nesto Group, has become the first man to receive Ajman's 10-year-visa on Wednesday.

The General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Ajman issued the Gold Card System as per the Cabinet decision No. 56 of 2018, by which a package of facilities has been offered to investors, entrepreneurs, talented people who meet specified conditions as well as their families.

The golden card is part of the permanent residency system tailored for investors.

The permanent visa was presented to the Nesto Group Director by Brigadier Mohamed Abdullah Alwan, executive director of the GDRFA in Ajman.

Brig Alwan said that the permanent residence system Golden Card contributes to maintaining the state's leading position as a magnet for capital and investments and harnessing the skills and abilities of residents in various medical, engineering and scientific fields.