Other bodies across the emirate have similarly ramped up efforts to attract new enterprises. In the summer, the new Ajman Media Free Zone abolished all visa-related security deposits for companies setting up under its sponsorship. “We want new business owners to receive significant cost advantage and make it easier for them to set up a new business in the UAE,” Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone, said ahead of the zone’s official launch. Last month, the emirate’s Department of Economic Development (DED) launched its latest project, ‘In Ajman’, a marketing and media initiative aimed at supporting local companies and key projects while strengthening the government’s relations with investors and business owners. The moves are in line with recent federal plans to spur business growth as digital disruption affects traditional trading sectors and the nation diversifies away from an oil economy towards a knowledge economy over the next decade.