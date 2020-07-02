Signboards and maps in Abu Dhabi will soon be changed accordingly to Al Nouf

Abu Dhabi Municipality renamed Al Dhabiya coastal area to Al Nouf to highlight its local heritage. Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi: One of Abu Dhabi’s coastal areas has been renamed, and will now be referred to as Al Nouf instead of Al Dhabiya.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality renamed Al Dhabiya area to Al Nouf on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the municipality confirmed that it has directed all institutions and bodies to start renaming signboards and maps with the new name.

Why did they rename it?

Authorities renamed the coastal area as a way to honour and recognise its local heritage, in addition to highlighting the historical importance of the area.

Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “The replacement of the name comes within the framework our leaders’ decision to promote the heritage of our region, and to link the ancient past of our homeland to the prosperous level to which it is now.”

Coral reefs provide habitat and shelter for marine organisms, and also protect the coastline from erosion due to external environmental factors. Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office

What does Al Nouf mean?

Al Nouf is a traditional Arabic name that means elevation and height, reflecting the importance of the area as a heritage centre and a distinguished tourist destination for fishing, diving and sail racing. The area has traditionally been a destination for seasonal diving trips among Emiratis, and held its own unique appeal to visitors with its white sand and rocky scenery.

Colourful flamingos can be seen at times in the area of Al Nouf (earlier known as Al Dhabiya). Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Where is it?