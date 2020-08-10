Dubai: As the city heats up for summer, one of Dubai’s boutique waterparks is offering a great deal in collaboration with Solar Empire Tourism. Through their website, you can enjoy entry to Laguna Waterpark for Dh97 per person, rather than the original Dh125 per person.
Get out for the day and explore La Mer, Laguna Waterpark are offering amazing rates on their private cabanas, perfect for making a base camp. The offer includes:
• Laguna Water Park Admission Tickets
• Access of all rides, play areas and the beach
• Unlimited food and beverages valid until 5pm
With a thrilling slide-tower complex for the daredevils, the regions first WaveOz 180 FlowRider for the surf enthusiasts, a dedicated kids zone for the kiddos to burn off some energy, and the ultimate lazy river. Laguna Waterpark features four distinct zones.
In addition to enjoying the rides and attractions, guests can also relax in luxury cabanas on the waterfront, enjoy a dip in the waterpark’s infinity pool, complete with a swim-up juice bar and experience rooftop dining with panoramic views over the Arabian Gulf.
In line with government regulations, the waterpark will be operating at a limited capacity and children are permitted under parent supervision. Visitors are encouraged to wear a protective mask when outside of the water, have their temperature checked upon entry and maintain 2m social distancing at all times – all of which is communicated through floor stickers and other educative displays.
Where: Laguna Waterpark, La Mer
Offer: Buy it through Solar Empire Tourism for Dh97
Park Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm