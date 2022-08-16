Abu Dhabi: A pair of lanes on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road or E22 will be partially closed to vehicular traffic from Wednesday, August 17 onwards.
In a social media post, the emirate’s public transport regulator — the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) — said two rightmost lanes leading towards Abu Dhabi city, close to Bani Yas Public Park and Al Ghanadeer Street, will be closed from midday on Wednesday. The partial road closure will remain in effect until noon on Sunday, August 21.