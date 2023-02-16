Abu Dhabi: The Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith compound that houses a mosque, church, and synagogue, opened in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Announcing the inauguration, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Twitter that people from diverse communities have forged a "proud history" in the country.
"As the Abrahamic Family in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress," Sheikh Mohamed said.
The Abrahamic Family House is a cultural landmark that epitomises human coexistence and preserves the unique character of each faith. It will serve as a community for inter-religious dialogue and exchange, nurturing the values of peaceful co-existence and acceptance among different beliefs, nationalities and cultures.
As a place for learning, dialogue and worship, the Abrahamic Family House will be a cultural landmark and an inspiring global symbol that epitomizes the shared values of harmonious coexistence and understanding among the three Abrahamic faiths of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.
The community will also offer educational and event-based programming.
Design and structure
The structure is derived from the three faiths, with the lens used to define what is similar as opposed to what is different, and the power of these revelations used to create the form.
The design is characterised by an iconic geometric architecture of three cubes that evokes the features of traditional architecture and preserves its uniqueness.
The structures represent the unified commonality and mutual coexistence between the three religions whilst evoking the traditional architecture and retaining the individualism of each of the three faiths.
Each aspect of the design is brought to life through the architectural features and unique constructional details of the facades, the external and internal views, the columns, and the windows and vaults that reflect the unique characteristics of each of the three Abrahamic faiths.