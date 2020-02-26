5.6 tonnes of Captagon pills busted in Dubai: German Shepherd dog helps foil biggest drug smuggling bid

Dubai: A K9 German Shepherd dog at Dubai Police has foiled the biggest attempt to smuggle 5.6 tonnes of captagon pills into the country, Dubai Police announced on Wednesday.
The 35 million pills were hidden inside electric cables.
The dog, Pule2, which has worked in the force for seven years, sniffed tens of containers to identify the drug.
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, said the operation is the biggest attempt to smuggle the drug anywhere in the world.
“The drug was hidden inside containers coming through Jebel Ali Port. Pule 2 helped to identify the cables and foiled the smuggling attempt,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.
Four Arab defendants have been arrested in the operation.