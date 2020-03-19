The fine discount offer is on till May 30 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Umm Al Quwain: The Umm Al Quwain Traffic Department on Thursday announced that motorists are being given a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines with their vehicles being impounded and traffic points levied.

The offer will take effect on March 20and will go on until May 30.

Colonel Saeed Obaid Bin Aran, Director of the Traffic Department at Umm Al Quwain Police, said the offer was being made to ease the burden on motorists. The motorists will also get a chance to renew their registration and pay the accumulated fines.

He urged all motorists concerned to take advantage of the grace period.

The discount in fines applies to all traffic fines before March 19.

The decision also includes owners of vehicles who registered their cars in other emirates. The official clarified the grace period applies to traffic violations committed in the emirate only.

The payment should be done through smart applications of the Ministry of Interior.