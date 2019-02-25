Dubai: UAE residents flying with Philippines’ carrier Cebu Pacific can now enjoy 25-kg free extra baggage allowance.
All passengers travelling from Dubai to Manila with a pre-purchased baggage allowance of 40-kg will get the additional 25-kg allowance on a complimentary basis.
The extra allowance can be availed upon check-in at Dubai Airport and the promotion runs until June 30, 2019.
This offer includes onward flights operated by Cebu Pacific to other Philippine destinations, as long as all flights are booked under one itinerary.
The offer, however, is not applicable for return flights from the Philippines to the UAE, or for bookings made for connecting flights via Cebgo.
Travellers are entitled up to four pieces of baggage with a total weight of 65-kg.