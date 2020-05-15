Indian expat girls say they want to raise funds for life-saving treatment of kids

Twins Sharvi and Shaivi Kalwani on their mission Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A pair of 10-year-old twins are cycling around in their community - Jumeirah Islands in Dubai- to to help a local charity organisation.

Indian girls Sharvi and Shaivi Kalwani, who have embarked on a mission to cycle 100km each, have set a target to collect Dh15,000 at the end of their goal, with the amount raised meant for the Farah programme set up by not-for-profit organisation Al Jalila Foundation.

Farah, which is an Arabic word for ‘happiness’, is Al Jalila Foundation’s paediatric programme which provides life-saving treatment to countless children and their families, besides funding research.

The funds raised through Farah programme are invested into medical treatment and research of children’s illnesses.

The twins with their parents Reetika Rajpal and Deepak Kalwani Image Credit: Supplied

Twins Sharvi and Shaivi want to be part of the initiative as they too want to help deserving children.

The girls, studying in Grade 5 at the Dubai British School in Jumeirah Park, have completed 51km so far.

Sharvi said: “Every day we do at least six kilometers. Our parents keep count of the number of rounds we do and based on this, come to the conclusion. My sister and I love to cycle and nothing better than doing it for a good cause.”

Shaivi is quick to add that all this cycling is done after they have completed their daily e-learning studies.

“We study in the morning and head out biking in the evening before it gets too dark,” she said.

The girls say they cycle after their e-classes Image Credit: Supplied

Raising money for charity is not new for the twins. In February 2018, the twins made handmade greeting cards for Emirates Red Crescent as part of a “family fun bazaar” at their school.