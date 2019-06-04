Non-stop flights from Mumbai to Dammam and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur start in July

Indigo aircraft [Illustrative image] Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: In a bid to expand its international network, budget passenger carrier IndiGo will launch new international flights from Mumbai to Dammam and between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur from July.

The daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Dammam (Saudi Arabia) will start from July 5, while those between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) will begin July 15.

"We are committed to strengthen and grow our international network, which is in line with our overall growth strategy," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said in a statement.

"With the addition of these new international flights, we are committed to expanding our network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers."