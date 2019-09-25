Spend the night in an airplane on the ground

The inside of the airbus Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple Camping

Aviation lovers can spend a night inside the fuselage of an Etihad Airways flight.

The aircraft that carried passengers from Abu Dhabi to destinations around the world has been transformed into holiday rental in North Wales.

The exterior of the Etihad plane Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple Camping

The camp operator, Toby Rhys-Davies bought the airbus from a junkyard for Dh205,000 and spent some time transforming the plane into a holiday home fit for four people.

The seats have been taken out and replaced with beds, chairs a couch and hot showers. The other amenities include a kitchen, overhead luggage compartments, windows and emergency exits.

Otherwise the plane retains most of its original features. It was a real Air Bus owned by Air Canada, then leased to Air Malta then finally purchased by Etihad Airways in 2003. Now it is owned by Apple Campings and has been branded as the ‘Arabian Nights Airbus’ experience.

The other part of the aircraft was turned into a BBQ area with a wooden decking added outside.

A night stay in the Arabian Nights Airbus will cost you Dh918 ($250) a night.

Take a look at the hotel here:

Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple Camping

Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple Camping