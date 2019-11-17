Image Credit:

The first ever hotel by American film studio Paramount Pictures has opened in Dubai’s Business Bay. The five-star Paramount Hotel Dubai has 823 rooms and suites grouped into movie-themes and spread across 69 floors.

Some of Paramount Pictures’ higest grossing films include ‘Titanic’ and franchises such as ‘Transformers’, ‘Mission: Impossible’, ‘Kung Fu Panda’ and ‘Madagascar’.

The suites in this hotel have names such as Silver Screen Suite, Charleston Suite, Don Corleone Suite, Carole Suite and Paramount Suite. And many of the rooms feature exclusive behind-the-scenes photography from Paramount Pictures’ many films.

There are eight dining concepts in this property, with Californian living as a central theme. Some of the restaurants include The Pacific Groove, a Californian bar and restaurant; Flashback, a speakeasy bar and lounge that serves custom cocktails in a Hollywood setting, complete with two private rooms; The Cheat, a chocolate lab; and The Stage, a cafe and bakery.

The spa and fitness centre is set to open soon.

And of course, there will be a private cinema. Called The Paramount Screening Room, the cinema will host screenings and live entertainment.