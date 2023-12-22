Costa De Almería
The Costa de Almería is well known for its coves and almost virgin-like beaches where you can enjoy the sea in complete tranquillity. The environment of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park has some of the best examples, as well as volcanic landscapes of outstanding beauty. Some good options from its towns and villages include Mojácar (with its picturesque outline of white houses), the fishing port of Carboneras and Roquetas de Mar (with its long beaches). It’s interesting to note that this is perhaps the sunniest area in Europe, enjoying sunny days for almost 95 per cent of the year.
Cádiz
Cádiz is the country’s most southerly point and where the Mediterranean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean. Here you can find pretty towns and villages with sea views at almost any point of the coast between San Roque and Sanlúcar de Barrameda. For example, Vejer de la Frontera is a maze of narrow streets dotted with white houses and fantastic viewpoints over the Mediterranean. Conil de la Frontera is a small, peaceful village located between extensive golden sand beaches. And places like Zahara de los Atunes or Caños de Meca are havens for unwinding.
Costa del Sol
Málaga and Marbella are the two largest international cities on the Costa del Sol. A paradise for golfers and a delight for their companions. Apart from the wide range of cultural, leisure and retail activities offered by the two large cities on this coastline, you can find squares and streets full of charm in places like Benalmádena, Mijas or Estepona. Pretty hidden gems with narrow streets running between white-washed houses adorned with flowers and small terraces where you can sit, relax and soak up the moment. And the nearest beach is never far away to enjoy the Mediterranean.
Costa Tropical
The Mediterranean weather continues in Andalusia towards Granada. Did you know that its more than 70 kilometres of coastline are known as the Tropical Coast? This is because it has over 320 days a year of sun and average temperature of 20 degrees. Its landscapes are formed with a combination of sea and mountains with rural areas of great interest such as the Sierra Nevada National Park or Las Alpujarras.
Motril, with its interesting old quarter, is the most highly populated town on the coast. Salobreña catches ones attention because its white houses sweep down a hill opposite the sea towards its Moorish castle. Almuñécar boasts large beaches lapped by turquoise water, which are protected by the mountains.