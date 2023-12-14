DXB’s top tips to beat the festive rush

⦿ If you’re flying with Emirates, use the airline’s convenient home, early and self-service check-in facilities as well as a city check-in option at ICD Brookfield Place in the DIFC area in Dubai and the dedicated facility in

Ajman



⦿ flydubai passengers should arrive at least four hours before their departure time



⦿ If you’re travelling with other airlines, arrive at DXB at least three hours before the scheduled departure time



⦿ Use online check-in where available to save time



⦿ Families with children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process



⦿ Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you are travelling to, and be prepared with all the necessary travel documents



⦿ Weigh luggage at home, assemble documents in advance and be prepared for security checks to minimise stress and delays



⦿ Properly pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage



⦿ Say your goodbyes at home as only passengers will be allowed inside the terminals during peak periods



⦿ Use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport’s Terminals 1 and 3. Metro operating times are generally extended during festive holidays and peak periods at DXB.



⦿ Avoid Airport Road leading to Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 if you can; or expect to experience congestion during peak hours



⦿ Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles only



⦿ Those visiting the airport to pickup guests should use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services